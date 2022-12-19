JUST IN
Business Standard

Apple not planning to add 'Extreme' variant M2 chip in Silicon Mac Pro

The Mac Pro is the last model in the entire Mac range to not be powered with an Apple Silicon chip

Topics
Apple MacBook Pro | Apple Inc | Apple

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple is reportedly not planning to include an 'Extreme' variant of M2 chip in its Apple Silicon Mac Pro, and instead, the top-tier Mac is said to feature an M2 Ultra chip.

The Mac Pro is the last model in the entire Mac range to not be powered with an Apple Silicon chip, reports AppleInsider.

While rumours claimed that the tech giant is working on one for release next year, it might not be as powerful as formerly believed.

The model was believed to use an 'M2 Extreme' chip, which is a more advanced version of the Ultra chip that combines two M2 Ultra chips onto a single silicon piece.

Theoretically, the chip could have provided 48 CPU cores and 152 GPU cores, but that apparently won't be happening.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company is pulling back from providing a Mac Pro with an Extreme chip inside due to production issues.

The manufacturing of the chip is halted due to concerns about its cost and complexity, therefore the expensive Mac Pro model is scrapped, the report said.

Meanwhile, it was reported that theAtech giant will launch its new MacBook Pro models and the latest iMac next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 16:26 IST

