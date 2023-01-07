JUST IN
Big Tech uneasy over call for introduction of a digital competition law
Zoom announces human avatars to its virtual conferencing, meeting app
CES 2023: US firm ASKA unveils world's first 4-seater flying electric car
Google rolling out new split-screen user interface to Android Auto
Matter Energy, Luminous Power tie up to develop dual-purpose home inverter
TikTok users in US, UK can now tag movies, TV shows in short-form videos
CES 2023: LG Signature OLED M3 TV with 'Zero Connect Technology' unveiled
Google working on cross-device playback system features, says report
Flipkart 'Big Bachat Dhamaal' sale: Check deals and offers on smartphones
Amazon to add Matter-over-Thread support to Echo devices this spring
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Big Tech uneasy over call for introduction of a digital competition law
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Apple not planning to launch fourth-generation iPhone SE in 2024: Report

Tech giant Apple is reportedly not planning to launch the fourth-generation iPhone SE next year

Topics
Apple  | iPhones

IANS  |  San Francisco 

apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple is reportedly not planning to launch the fourth-generation iPhone SE next year.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone maker has informed suppliers that it has cancelled plans to release an iPhone SE smartphone in 2024, reports MacRumors.

Kuo claimed that the tech giant had intended to launch its first in-house 5G processor in the fourth-generation iPhone SE, but that is no longer anticipated as the device has been cancelled.

Instead, he said that it is expected that Apple will continue to rely on Qualcomm for 5G chips in 2024, including for the iPhone 16 series.

He also said that the iPhone maker planned to test the 5G chip in the iPhone SE model before rolling it out to iPhone 16 series to make sure that the real-world performance was acceptable.

Meanwhile, last month, Kuo had said that the company would cancel or postpone mass production of iPhone SE 4 planned for 2024.

"My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones (e.g., SE 3, 13 mini, and 14 Plus)," he had tweeted.

--IANS

aj/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 10:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU