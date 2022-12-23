Apple might postpone iPhone SE 4 smartphone's launch until 2024: Report

American tech giant Apple is having lower-than-expected sales of mid-range iPhones, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed.

According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, as a result of this, the company is expected to cancel or at least postpone the 4 until 2024.

The outlet has reported that the company needs to reevaluate its strategy and pricing because the next-gen will have a full-screen design, meaning a higher cost of production.

According to the analyst, scaling back and postponing the new phone would help reduce "unnecessary new product development expenses" and also help the company navigate "the challenges of the global economic recession in 2023".

The 4's early renders suggest that the smartphone will likely be called iPhone SE (2024) and that it will be based on the iPhone XR's design, reported GSM Arena.

Apple's 'X' generation smartphones had been the first adopters of Face ID as the sole method of biometric authentication, leaving behind the Touch ID. Now, the SE series is expected to join whenever the phone arrives.

The iPhone SE is usually unveiled by the company in spring, meaning there are at least 15 months until the phone arrives.

As per GSM Arena, there is the surety that the chipset will be the main change from the iPhone XR, which will help the camera to take better shots and iOS to run smoother.

However, nothing is final at this point as there is more than enough time for Apple to reconsider its decisions.

