Apple releases iOS 15.0.2 update with bug and security fixes

Apple has released iOS 15.0.2, the second update to the iOS 15 operating system that was released in September.
According to Apple's release notes, the updates address several issues, including bugs in the Find My app that prevented the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe as well as AirTag from connecting or appearing in the app.
The update also adds fix for a CarPlay bug that could cause CarPlay to fail to open audio apps, and an issue that could cause device restore or updates to fail on iPhone 13 models.
In addition, there is also a fix for a glitch that saw photos saved to your library from Messages deleted after removing the associated thread or message.
One can update an iPhone or iPad right now by going to Settings > General > Software Update and following the prompts.
Apple has also started rolling out iOS 12.5.5 to older models of the iPhone and iPad.
The update is available for the iPad Air, the iPad mini 2, and iPad mini 3, as well as the 6th gen iPod touch, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus. All of these devices were dropped from support with iOS 13.
The iOS 12.5.5 update addresses issues related to maliciously crafted PDFs, web content, and apps.
Apple had previously rolled out iOS 12.5.4 in June with security fixes for WebKit vulnerabilities and other issues.
