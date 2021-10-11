Google set to launch 'Pixel Pass' subscription inspired by Apple One

-
-
Google is set to announce a new subscription bundle on the lines of Apple One, where a new Pixel device will offer extended warranty and premium subscriptions like YouTube Premium or YouTube Music and Google One, among others.
Google will launch Pixel 6 series smartphones on October 19 and the new bundle plan may be announced then.
Called 'Pixel Pass', the Google bundle plan has been detailed in a leaked image published by tech writer Brandon Lee.
"Pixel Pass: This appears to be a blend of the iPhone upgrade plan where you can get a new phone every year and the Apple One Subscription," Lee tweeted on Sunday.
"It contains YouTube Premium, Google One, Play Pass, extended warranty, and is associated with Google Fi," he added.
Pixel Pass may also offer a discount compared to paying for the services individually.
There's no mention of Google Stadia, the search giant's cloud game streaming service, as part of the Google bundle plan.
There's also no mention of which Pixel smartphones the 'Pixel Pass' will be offered with.
Apple One is a subscription which bundles a number of premium services provided by Apple into tiered packages, first offered in 2020. The three tiers offered are Individual, Family, and Premier, with all three providing access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud storage.
Both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will share the same main, ultrawide camera.
The devices will come with a 50MP Samsung GN1 main camera and a 12MP Sony IMX286 ultrawide camera. The Pro model will have a 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto camera sensor with 4x zoom support, reports XDADevelopers.
