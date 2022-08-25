Apple's self service repair makes 'MacBook Pros seem less repairable'

-
ALSO READ
US passes world's first 'right to repair' law for digital electronics
Apple M2 silicon powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro launched: Details here
Samsung announces Galaxy self-repair programme in partnership with iFixit
Apple gears up to launch high-end MacBook Pros, Mac mini with M2 chip
Apple expands self repair programme to Mac notebooks with M1 chip
-
After Apple expanded its self service repair programme to MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks with the M1 chips, iFixit said that the tech giant's repair programme is creating an aexcruciating gauntlet of hurdles'.
According to iFixit's Sam Goldheart, the self repair programme seems like good news -- but as it turns out, their programme "makes MacBook Pros seem less repairable".
"This time, along with the manuals, Apple is presenting DIY repairers with an excruciating gauntlet of hurdles," Goldheart wrote on a blogpost.
"Now, if a 'Top Case with Battery and Keyboard' that a laptop is literally built into sounds expensive to you, it is! It costs more than 500 bucks -- with an $88 core return, it will run you $439. That's about 30-50 per cent of the cost of a brand new MacBook," Goldheart added.
The procedure stretches to the last page of a 162-page document, making it essentially a 162-page guide with multiple steps per page.
This week, Apple said it will provide repair manuals and genuine Apple parts and tools through the Apple Self Service Repair Store, beginning in the US.
Self Service Repair for iPhone was launched earlier this year, and the programme will now expand to additional countries -- beginning in Europe -- as well as additional Mac models later this year.
--IANS
vc/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU