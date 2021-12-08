Apple says looking into iPhone call drop issue amid continued complaints

-
Apple said on Wednesday it is looking into the dropped call issue on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 devices as users continued to complain of reception failure even after updating the mobile operating system.
"We are doing our best to provide the best experience to our customers and looking into the issue affecting some customers at LG Uplus," Apple said in its first comment on the issue.
Last month, Apple released the iOS 15.1.1, an updated version of the iOS 15.1, to fix call drops as well as other bugs after users around the world complained they experienced the problem on the devices.
Apple users in South Korea also reported similar experiences, particularly among those subscribed to LG Uplus Corp., a telecom operator, reports Yonhap news agency.
LG Uplus opened a service section to deal specifically with the dropped call problem as its customers have complained of intermittent reception failure in some Apple devices.
Other mobile carriers, KT Corp and SK Telecom, said they have not received such complaints.
Reports surfaced earlier this month that the users of iPhone devices were experiencing dropped calls even after updating the mobile operating system released by Apple last month to fix the issue.
