Apple to debut M2 chip with four new Macs this year, says report

Apple is reportedly planning to launch several new Macs with an M2 chip later this year.
In "Power On" newsletter, Mark Gurman claimed that company to debut a 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, 24-inch iMac, and a redesigned MacBook Air, all outfitted with the rumoured M2 chip, reports The Verge.
The M2 is believed to be shipping this year, and current rumors suggest that it could be a replacement for the M1.
The M2 is expected to have the same 8-core CPU as the M1, but there will be speed and efficiency improvements as it may be built on a smaller node.
It is expected to have additional GPU cores, with 9 and 10-core GPU options, up from the 7 and 8-core GPU options in the original M1 chip.
Meanwhile, TSMC will release its first 3nm chips in 2023, although according to Nikkei Asia these will first be adopted by Apple for use in new iPads.
Gurman says Apple will release new Macs in March, and then again in May or June. Apple is already expected to reveal a 5G iPhone SE, 5G iPad Air, and potentially one new Mac at a rumoured March 8 event.
The iPhone maker is also set to roll out iOS 15.4, which comes with a face mask-friendly Face ID, in March as well.
--IANS
wh/ksk/
