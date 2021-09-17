Apple to open pre-orders for iPhone 13 series in India from today

-
Apple's latest flagship smartphones, the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, will go out on pre-orders in India starting from Friday.
The new iPhones will be open for pre-order at 5.30 p.m. through the Apple online store, e-commerce sites, and offline channels.
All the four new iPhones will be available from September 24.
The company unveiled the iPhone 13 series at the 'California Streaming' event on Tuesday.
The pre-orders will go live in over 30 countries across the globe, including India, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, and the US.
Apple iPhone 13 series starts at Rs 69,900 going up to Rs 1,29,900 for the Pro Max. The iPhone 13 mini's 128GB version is priced at Rs 69,900, while the 256GB costs Rs 79,900. The 512GB version costs Rs 99,900.
The iPhone 13 starts at Rs 79,900 for 128GB storage, Rs 89,900 for 256GB and Rs 1,09,900 for the 512GB option. The iPhone 13 Pro series is available a starting price of Rs 1,19,900 for the base 128GB option, while the prices for the other storage versions are: Rs 1,29,900 (256GB), Rs 1,49,900 (512GB) and Rs 1,69,900 (1TB).
The Pro Max starts at Rs 1,29,900 for 128GB storage, Rs 1,39,900 for 256GB, Rs 1,59,900 for the 512GB. The most expensive iPhone is the 1TB version of the iPhone 13 Pro Max at Rs 1,79,900.
The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini includes a smaller notch allowing for more display area. The notch is 20 per cent smaller, and the new Super Retina XDR display is 28 per cent brighter with 1200 nits peak brightness.
The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.
Additionally, the iPhone 13 sports a new A15 Bionic chipset under the hood, which Apple says is up to 50 per cent faster than the leading rival chips and offers up to 30 per cent better graphical performance.
