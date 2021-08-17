Apple updates iCloud Passwords app for Microsoft Windows operating system

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp working on encrypted chat backups for iCloud and Google Drive
iOS 14 now installed on 85% of compatible iPhones, shows Apple statistics
WhatsApp to allow chat history transfer between Apple iOS, Google Android
Apple to scan iPhones for images of child abuse, researchers raise concern
Apple may be working on iOS feature to detect child abuse photos: Report
-
People can now sync their iCloud Passwords with Windows with Apples new iCloud Passwords app update.
The app, which comes with the iCloud for Windows 12.5 update, will help users search through saved passwords, update them, add new ones, and delete login info.
"iCloud Passwords allows you to use the same strong Safari passwords you create on your Apple device, with Chrome on Windows," said an Apple update.
iCloud Passwords is a Chrome extension for Windows users that allows you to use the same strong Safari passwords you create on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac when visiting websites in Chrome on your Windows PC.
iCloud Passwords also saves any new passwords you create in Chrome to your iCloud Keychain so that it is also available on your Apple devices.
Apple rolled out some support for iCloud Passwords on Windows earlier this year.
The 12.5 update for iCloud for Windows is available now.
"If you don't already have iCloud Password syncing set up on your Windows machine, you'll have to enable it in iCloud Settings before you can use the password manager," reports The Verge.
The users can access the app from Start menu, and make any changes to their passwords that they need.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU