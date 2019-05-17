Asus Zenfone 6 with 48+13MP flip camera unveiled: Better than OnePlus 7?

At a global event held in Paris, Taiwanese smartphone maker on Thursday unveiled the Zenfone 6. A successor to the Zenfone 5z, the Zenfone 6 has a three-side bezel-less screen, glass-metal-glass design, motorised flip camera, and 5,000 mAh battery. Pitched as a rival to the recently launched OnePlus 7, the Zenfone 6 is expected to launch in India sometime next month.

Design

The Zenfone 6 has a glass-metal-glass design with Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and Gorilla Glass 3 on the back. The phone’s overall design resembles the ROG phone, albeit without the flashy elements like exhaust vents and LED insignia. The phone’s key design highlight is its 6.41-inch fullHD+ screen with no notch or cut-out area for earpiece and sensors which gives it a three-side bezel-less profile.

Camera

The phone boasts a dual-camera module featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX 586) of an f/1.79 aperture and a 13MP ultra-wide lens of a 128-degree field of view.

The cameras are fitted on a motorised flip module resting inside a cut-out area on the back. Unlike the motorised pop-up camera module that ejects from the chassis, the flip module rotates 180 degrees, giving more flexibility to the user, especially while taking panorama shots or selfie shots.

Specifications

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 system-on-chip, the phone boots Android Pie-based ZenUI 6.0. The new user interface is an improvement over the existing ZenUI. It looks close to the stock Android and has several value-add features integrated by for an improved user experience. The key highlight of the phone is its 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging with the supplied charger. The phone is compatible with the Quick Charge 4.0 quick-charging technology.