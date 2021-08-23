China's OPPO plans to add 100 service centres to its network by 2022

-
-
Smartphone brand OPPO on Monday said its plans to strengthen its service centre network to more than 600 stores by 2022. The brand currently has over 500 service centres spread across 500 cities.
The brand has also expanded its after-sales network in districts including Kudal, Modasa, Nangal, Udhampur, Mayiladuthurai, Dharmapuri, Hingoli and Thootupupudi.
"The expansion of our after-sales Service network to over 500 cities in India is an endeavour to offer consumers an amazing and unparalleled experience with our products no matter what part of India they live in," said Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India.
The company said that the announcement follows its efforts to give its users more reasons to buy products with more convenience and accessibility.
A recent report by Counterpoint Research highlighted that OPPO ranked No 1 in after-sales service experience, with 93 per cent of the respondents rating their experience as "very good" or "excellent".
Additionally, the lowest waiting time was recorded among OPPO customers with half of the respondents being attended within just 15 minutes of their arrival.
OPPO India has also introduced a dedicated AI-powered Chatbot called 'Ollie' that is available 24X7 for consumers to resolve 94.5 per cent of their queries.
--IANS
na/
