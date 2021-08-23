Samsung Galaxy M32 5G likely to be priced under Rs 25,000 in India

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy M32 with sAMOLED fullHD screen of 90Hz refresh rate launched
Samsung Galaxy M32 review: A value play in the company's budget portfolio
Samsung Galaxy M32 goes on sale: Know price, introductory offers, and more
Samsung Galaxy A52 review: Easily best in the company's midrange line-up
Samsung Galaxy F62 review: Worthy all-round 4G smartphone in Indian context
-
Samsungs latest mid-ranger -- Galaxy M32 5G -- will come in two variants and will be priced between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000, industry sources said on Monday.
The smartphone will launch on August 25 and is likely to go on sale from September 2 in the country, sources told IANS.
The Galaxy M32 5G will be the second 5G-enabled phone in the budget M-series, after Galaxy M42 5G.
Under the hood, the device will Powered by Dimensity720 processor.
Galaxy M32 5G, Samsung's second M Series 5G smartphone after Galaxy M42 5G, supports 12 5G bands to make consumers future ready for the coming 5G revolution.
Galaxy M32 5G will also get two years of the free OS upgrade.
Continuing with the USP of M Series, Galaxy M32 5G would come with a 5,000mAh battery.
It is expected to sport a 48MP quad camera setup and a 13MP selfie camera.
Galaxy M32 5G will also come with Samsung's defense-grade Knox Security, making it one of the most secure smartphones in the mid-segment.
Galaxy M32 5G will be on sale on Samsung.com, Amazon.in and leading retail stores.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU