Realme Narzo 30 5G now available in new variant in India

Smartphone maker on Monday announced the availability of a second storage variant of Narzo 30 5G (4GB+ 64GB) priced at Rs 13,999 in the Indian market.

The Narzo 30 5G (4GB+64GB) variant will be available for grabs starting August 24 on Flipkart, com and mainline channels.

The Narzo 30 5G debuted in June this year in a 6GB+128GB variant. Earlier this month, also announced a new variant of the Narzo 30 4G.

The new variant has been launched on the occasion of celebrating 100 million fans with Realme Fan Festival starting August 24-28, the company said in a statement.

The Narzo 30 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 600 nits of brightness. It has support for a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The smartphone houses a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP monochrome sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit.

On the front, the device has a 16 MP selfie camera. It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge support.

The device runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and more.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)