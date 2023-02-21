JUST IN
Microsoft signs binding, 10-year CoD deal with Nintendo ahead of EU hearing
Google working on new shortcut to quickly close tabs on Chrome: Report
Lenovo India unveils 'ThinkBook Plus Gen 3' laptop priced at Rs 1,94,990
Apple expanding its 'Communication Safety' feature to 6 more countries
iQOO Neo 7 5G review: Ticks right boxes for performance-centric smartphone
Data centre capacities in India to rise six-fold in next six years: Icra
Samsung Pay, Naver Pay collaborate to improve mobile payment experience
Pre-order OnePlus 11R 5G now available in India with special bundle offer
YouTube launches 'feature experiment' to test new tools for podcasts
Apple Support website down for some users, shows 'Invalid URL' error
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Microsoft signs binding, 10-year CoD deal with Nintendo ahead of EU hearing
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Chip-maker Qualcomm may launch 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 3' chip in October

Every year in December, the chip-maker hosts an event in Hawaii to announce the release of its newest chipset

Topics
Qualcomm | Qualcomm Snapdragon

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Qualcomm
Qualcomm

Chip-maker Qualcomm will reportedly launch its new 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 3' chipset in October this year.

The information came from a known leaker on Weibo which mentioned that Qualcomm's next flagship system-on-chip (SoC) might be released earlier than usual, reports Android Authority.

Every year in December, the chip-maker hosts an event in Hawaii to announce the release of its newest chipset.

However, in 2022, the company had made its announcement about a month early on November 15.

It is also expected that the new Gen 3 chipset will have a new configuration.

Having the codename 'Lanai' with the internal model number SM8650, the chipset is likely to have a 1+5+2 core configuration.

This new configuration might boost energy efficiency by 20 per cent, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will manufacture the majority of Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets.

The chipsets are expected to be sourced from both Samsung and TSMC to reduce manufacturing costs. However, TSMC is likely to manufacture the majority of chipsets because of the 80 per cent high yield rate of its 3nm process.

--IANS

aj/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Qualcomm

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 17:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU