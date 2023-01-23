JUST IN
Google Account switcher gets 'Material You' redesign with rounded corners
Samsung working on 'Lifelike Pixels' technology for OLED screens: Report
Samsung Display showcases new 360-degree folding phone hinge: Report
Samsung Galaxy Watch's new feature to allow users stream live video
Budget 2022-23 wishlist: Here are the key challenges in technology sector
The trouble with Android 'forks': Experts fear security, privacy breaches
Indian fintech start-up funding fell 47% in 2022, says Tracxn report
iPhone 15 Pro likely to feature ultra-thin curved bezels, says report
Digital trials drive new technologies in health care
Big-tech firms should share revenue with digital news publishers: I&B Secy
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Google Account switcher gets 'Material You' redesign with rounded corners
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Qualcomm may soon launch Apple's upcoming M-series processors competitor

The company is likely working on several chipsets, but the one that is said to give the best performance is expected to have eight performance cores

Topics
Apple Inc | Qualcomm Snapdragon | Qualcomm

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Qualcomm

Chip-maker Qualcomm is reportedly developing a new chipset that will compete against Apple's upcoming M-series processors.

The new processor is developing under the codename 'Hamoa' and is expected to be marketed as "Snapdragon 8cx Gen4", reports Gizmochina.

The 12-core SoC was earlier mentioned by tipster Kuba Wojciechowski, who now claims that the silicon's moniker will be Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4.

The company is likely working on several chipsets, but the one that is said to give the best performance is expected to have eight performance cores.

However, it is not clear whether Qualcomm's Oryon cores will be featured in the new processor.

The company is apparently not developing a new graphics processing unit (GPU) for the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4 because it is expected to have the same Adreno 740 graphics processor as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the report said.

In November last year, during the company's Investor Day, Qualcomm CTO Jim Thompson had announced Qualcomm's plans to create a next-gen ARM-based SoC (system-on-a-chip) designed to set the performance benchmark for Windows PCs, that was expected to compete against iPhone maker's M-series processors.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the chip-maker had announced 'Snapdragon Satellite' -- a satellite-based two-way capable messaging solution for premium smartphones at Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2023, that would take on Apple's satellite messaging feature.

--IANS

aj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 09:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU