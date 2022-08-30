Coforge announces opening of CoE for metaverse, Web3 innovations in India

-
-
Digital services and solutions provider Coforge (formerly NIIT Technologies) on Tuesday announced the opening of a centre of excellence (CoE) for the Metaverse and Web3 technologies in India.
The company plans to train and upskill over 1,000 employees to deliver on the Metaverse and Web3 requirements of its customers.
The new centre in Greater Noida will promote inter-disciplinary research and identify various use-cases using the metaverse and its intersection with new-age digital technologies.
"We are excited to engage with the Metaverse, Web3, and related technologies to tap the countless opportunities for innovation they offer in our core verticals of BFSI and travel and hospitality and in new verticals like retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and public sector," said Sudhir Singh, CEO, and Executive Director of Coforge.
Leveraging Microsoft technologies, Coforge said it aims to deepen its Mixed Reality (MR) offerings.
It has entered a partnership with industry leaders like Virbela, Hedera and R3 for their Metaverse and Web3 offerings and has more partnerships in the pipeline.
"On the anvil are opportunities such as virtual spaces, AR/MR/XR, virtual storefronts, virtual offices, digital twins, virtual assets marketplace and Web3-enabled transactions," Vic Gupta, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Coforge.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
