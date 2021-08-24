Demand, price helps Samsung expand lead in DRAM market in Q2: Report

-
ALSO READ
Samsung develops CXL interface-based DRAM memory tech for data centres
Samsung Electronics forecasts strong chip demand as Q2 profit jumps
Japan urges support for fire-hit Renesas as global chip woes deepen
Joe Biden tells execs US needs to invest, lead in computer chips
Samsung expands presence in NAND flash market in fourth quarter
-
Samsung Electronics expanded its dominance in the global DRAM market in the second quarter of the year, a report showed on Tuesday, thanks to bullish demand and chip price hikes.
The South Korean tech giant registered a 43.6 percent share of the global DRAM flash market in terms of revenue in the April-June period, up 1.6 percentage points from a quarter earlier, according to market tracker TrendForce.
Samsung's revenue came to US$10.51 billion in the second quarter, up 30.2 percent from a quarter earlier.
Its growth was above the industry average of 25.6 percent in the second quarter, reports Yonhap news agency.
With higher-than-expected DRAM shipments and rising prices, global DRAM revenue reached $24.1 billion in the second quarter.
"On the demand side, buyers showed an increased willingness to expand DRAM procurement because they anticipated that prices will rise even further," TrendForce said.
"In addition, frequent shortages of various semiconductor components this year drove buyers to stock up on DRAM ahead of time so as to avoid potential manufacturing bottlenecks due to low DRAM inventory."
Another South Korean chipmaker, SK hynix Inc., kept the runner-up spot with a market share of 27.9 percent, down 1.1 percentage points from a quarter ago.
But its revenue increased 20.8 percent on-quarter to $6.72 billion.
Samsung saw its operating profit margin going up to 46 percent in the second quarter, up from 34 percent in the first quarter.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU