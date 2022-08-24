Endless celebrity posts fill users' main feed, Facebook fixes bug

-
Facebook users globally on Wednesday were left in awe and shock when celebrities like like Lady Gaga, Nirvana, and The Beatles filled their main feeds with endless posts with picture, videos and memes. The company later said it was a bug and fixed that.
Several Facebook users also faced outage with Facebook, as per outage detector platform DownDetector.
"It's carnage out there folks," posted a user on Twitter who was bombarded with celebrity posts.
Some users sent send memes to celebrities who allegedly posted on their main feed.
The Beatles apparently sent a picture of a turkey sandwich with the caption, "If you see this share it to another celebrities Facebook page keep the turkey sandwich moving".
Some users even took advantage of the situation by spamming PayPal donation links or promoting cryptocurrency projects, reports The Verge.
Facebook said in a statement that it was aware that some users saw bizarre posts on their feeds.
"We're aware that some people are having trouble with their Facebook Feed. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience," a Meta spokesperson said.
A user posted: "Is anyone else's facebook feed completely cooked right now and just showing loads of spam comments posted on Facebook pages?"
--IANS
na/
