Ericsson claims Samsung violated contractual commitments on 5G

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Electronics wins $6.6 bn Verizon order for 5G network equipment
Telecom operators sound alarm over India-specific standard for 5G
Ericsson reports upbeat third qtr earnings boosted by 5G network rollouts
Samsung logs 10% share of global feature phone market in Q3 this year
World's 1st 5G augmented reality glasses to arrive in South Korea for $590
-
Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson has accused Samsung of violating contractual commitments by failing to adhere to various licensing patent agreements ranging from 2G to 5G.
In a lawsuit filed at District Court in Texas in the US, Ericsson alleged that the South Korean tech giant failed to adhere to the fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms and conditions.
Samsung's FRAND commitment is a contract between Samsung and European Telecommunications Standards Institute, Ericsson claimed in the complaint.
"The application of the FRAND commitment in this instance is in relation to various global cross-licences that cover both parties' patents for 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G cellular standards," reports ZDNet.
"Samsung's breach has caused Ericsson to suffer actual damages, such as Ericsson's costs and expenses in pursuing futile negotiations with Samsung in an amount to be determined at trial. In addition, Ericsson is further entitled to obtain specific performance under French law," the lawsuit read.
Samsung was yet to react on the Ericsson lawsuit.
The Swedish company said it is seeking to attain a declaration that it has complied with its FRAND commitment, and that Samsung has not.
With several of the licensing deals set to expire next year and negotiations still ongoing, Ericsson said the payment of IP royalties may be delayed.
"In the event of delayed royalty payments and the potential costs of litigation, Ericsson predicted its operating income could decline by SEK 1-1.5 billion per quarter from 2021 onwards".
Samsung is currently one of the leading 5G players in the world.
Samsung Electronics dominated the 5G smartphone market in western Europe in the first half of the year.
According to market research firm Strategy Analytics, Samsung captured an 88 per cent market share of all 5G smartphones shipped in Western Europe in the first six months of the year.
"Samsung today is the clear 5G leader across Western Europe, due to a strong portfolio of premium Android models, such as the Galaxy S20 5G and A90 5G," said Ken Hyers, a director at Strategy Analytics.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU