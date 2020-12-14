Apple probing if Wistron facility in India flouted supplier rules: Report

-
ALSO READ
Cool offers help Apple retailers pre-book record iPhone 12 in India
Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 pre-orders now live in India
Three top Apple suppliers to commit $900 mn in India in next 5 yrs: Report
Apple's iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders may start on October 16
Apple to ramp up festive sales with first India online store: Report
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Apple Inc is probing if its Taiwanese contractor Wistron Corp flouted supplier guidelines at a violence-hit iPhone manufacturing facility near Bengaluru, the Economic Times said, citing people familiar with the development.
Over the weekend, several media reports said workers upset about working hours and payments trashed a Wistron factory and about a 100 people were detained.
Wistron is one of Apple's top global suppliers. In India, its makes iPhone 7 and the second generation iPhone SE devices.
Two battery-powered buggies were set on fire, six vehicles were damaged and glass windows and doors of the facility were smashed by iron rod-wielding workers, according to a Times of India report https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/bengaluru/workers-at-iphone-plant-in-kolar-go-on-rampage/articleshow/79700001.cms.
Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. Wistron said in a statement it was "deeply shocked by the incident."
"The accident was caused by unknown persons bursting in and causing damage to the plant with unclear intentions. The company always abides by the law, and fully supports and is cooperating with relevant authorities and police investigations," the company said in a statement to the Taipei Stick Exchange.
Apple's supplier guidelines mandate third-party staffing agencies to pay workers and provide them other benefits as per rules and on time, the Economic Times said, adding it will examine if there was any disparity in wages agreed and paid to the staff.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in New Delhi, Ben Blanchard in Taipei and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU