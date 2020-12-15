Facebook doubles down on India's digital growth, helps SMBs

-
ALSO READ
Facebook simplifies cross-posting across its apps, unifies payment
CBSE partners with Facebook to launch curriculum on digital safety
FM calls for consensus on taxing digital firms like Google, Facebook
SMBs bet on digital transformation to rebound from Covid impact: HP study
'Fair go': Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news in world first
-
Facebook on Tuesday said that it is committed to help India quickly recover economically and socially in 2021 from the pandemic-hit year, by deepening support for small businesses and test and roll its new features from the country to the rest of the world.
The social networking platform said the 'Nayi Shuruaat' campaign launched during its 'Fuel for India' event is an ode to the resilience of small businesses amid crisis.
Facebook said it will continue to work closely with key partners to build a stronger ecosystem for small business growth in the country by investing in skilling programmes such as Boost with Facebook, entering in key partnerships such as with venture capital funds for the VC Brand Incubator program, and by giving people new ways to support small businesses such as the Instagram Food Stickers.
"India's building local capabilities and tech capacity to power innovative new business models and provide the citizens access to digital financial inclusion," said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg via a virtual address during the event.
"So, decisions that are made here shape the global discussion about how technology can drive more economic opportunity and better outcomes for people," he added.
In order to support small businesses move online seamlessly, Facebook recently reached out to 9 million small businesses across India with a local SMB Guide available in both Hindi and English.
The largest communities for Facebook and WhatsApp are in India and Instagram is getting there.
"This makes India a key market to test and roll our new features from here. From the launch of Reels on Instagram, to Watch on Facebook and Payments on WhatsApp, India is playing a crucial role in the way products are being designed for the future," the company stressed.
There are 15 million WhatsApp Business app users in India.
The social network said it is partnering and investing in India's digital ecosystem as an opportunity to create long-term impact in areas that are relevant for the country.
"These include equity investments in Meesho -- focused on social commerce and women entrepreneurship and Unacademy -- focused on education," the company said.
"In collaboration with Jio Platforms, we want to further accelerate India's digital transformation and work to open up new opportunities for people and businesses around the country," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU