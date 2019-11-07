Facebook fails to comply with info on Cambridge Analytica probe: Report

has failed to comply with the subpoenas for more information related to the ongoing privacy investigation into its alleged privacy violations and Cambridge Analytica, the media has reported.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, in new court documents, said that the social media giant has refused to comply with its subpoenas to provide more information regarding its investigation, The Verge reported on Wednesday quoting CNBC.

"If had complied with our legitimate investigative requests," Becerra said "We would not be making this announcement today."

According to the California Attorney, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company "has not been fully responsive" to his office's requests for information.

"They have also failed to provide or even search for responsive documents" between CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg, Becerra noted, according to the report.

Meanwhile, in a fresh data breach, the social networking giant on Wednesday revealed that at least 100 app developers may have accessed its users' data for months, confirming that at least 11 partners "accessed group members' information in the last 60 days".

found that the apps -- primarily social media management and video streaming apps -- retained access to group member information, like names and profile pictures in connection with group activity, from the Groups API (application programming interface).