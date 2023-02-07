For You tab to stay on users' preferred timeline on Twitter on Android, iOS

has announced that it will now remember which timeline users were using last and default to it when they open it again, on and iOS.

The company tweeted from its @TwitterSupport account on Monday: "This is live for and iOS! Update to the latest version of the app so that 'For you' and 'Following' will default to whichever tab you had open last."

Last month, the micro-blogging platform rolled out the same feature to its web version.

On January 21, CEO Elon Musk had announced that the upcoming update of the platform will make it less mandatory for users to use the "For You" algorithmic timeline.

"Next update will remember whether you were on For You (ie recommended), Following or list you made & stop switching you back to recommended tweets," he had tweeted.

Later on January 29, Musk had said: "Next app update will make For You or Following choice persist."

