Garmin launches Forerunner 745 smartwatch in India for Rs 52,990

-
ALSO READ
Casio G-Shock GBD-H1000 review: Rugged watch with smart features, utility
OPPO Watch: A decent 'WearOS' experience with premium feel
Garmin launches Tactical Edition of Instinct smartwatch for Rs 31,990
Huawei unveils new notebook, smartwatch, audio accessories, 3 more products
Garmin launches indoor cycling trainers Flux 2 Smart, Flux S Smart in India
-
Smart wearables and GPS tracker maker Garmin on Friday launched an all-new Forerunner 745, an advanced GPS smartwatch built for runners and triathletes looking for detailed training data, on-device workouts smartwatch features and more.
The smartwatch is priced at Rs 52,990 and is available in four colours: whitestone, magma red, neo tropic and black.
"The all-new Forerunner 745 is developed by Garmin's R&D team understanding the actual need of all the athletes which keeps them away from all the distractions and supports with the detailed performance metrics," Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India said in a statement.
The smartwatch lets users sync indoor and outdoor workouts automatically from Garmin Connect or other training apps, including TrainingPeaks and TrainerRoad, right to the watch.
It is compatible with Garmin Coach, free training plans that adapt based on a runner's goals and performance.
The watch features tools to track an athlete's well-being.
It comes with wrist-based Pulse Ox sensor that aims to help in providing a clearer picture of how athletes are sleeping and adjusting to altitude acclimation, while the 'Body Battery' energy monitor lets athletes track their energy levels to find the best times for activity and rest.
Additionally, the menstrual cycle tracking feature helps women adjust their training to maximize improvement potential and plan for upcoming races based on where they are in their cycle.
The watch can also stores up to 500 songs and lets users sync playlists from select preloaded music streaming services 3 such as Spotify, Amazon Music or transfer music from a computer.
The Forerunner 745 features up to one week of battery life in smartwatch mode, up to 16 hours in GPS mode and up to six hours in GPS mode with music, the company claimed.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU