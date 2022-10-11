Global PC shipments continue to decline another 15% in Q3: Report

-
ALSO READ
Lenovo unveils new M10 Plus (3rd Gen) tablet with Snapdragon 680 in India
Lenovo launches new Yoga, IdeaPad gaming series, Legion range in India
Android tablet market share drops below 50% in Q2, 1st time in 10 yrs
Global smartphone shipments down 9% to 287 mn units in Q2: Canalys report
Smartphone demand drops 'like a rock', 200 million less handsets this year
-
The traditional PC industry continued to decline, with worldwide shipments reaching 74.3 million units in the third quarter of 2022, says a new report.
According to IDC, cooling demand and uneven supply have contributed to a year-over-year contraction of 15.0 per cent.
However, shipment volumes remain well above pre-pandemic levels when PC volumes were driven mainly by commercial refreshes due to the looming end of support for Windows 7.
"Consumer demand has remained muted though promotional activity from the likes of Apple and other players has helped soften the fall and reduce channel inventory by a couple of weeks across the board," Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC's Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers, said in a statement.
"Supply has also reacted to the new lows by reducing orders, with Apple being the only exception as their third quarter supply increased to make up for lost orders stemming from the lockdowns in China during the second quarter," Ubrani added.
Ahead of Apple, in the top position, Lenovo saw its shipments shrink YoY 16.1 per cent to 16.9 million, HP declined 27.8 per cent to 12.7 million, and Dell dropped 21.2 per cent to 11.96 million.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 09:10 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU