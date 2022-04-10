Global smartphone applications chip market grows 23% to $30.8 bn

-
ALSO READ
How did Chinese smartphones wipe out Indian brands?
Qualcomm tops global smartphone apps chip market with double-digit growth
Use USO fund to subsidise smartphones, says Mukesh Ambani
Chinese smartphones reduce market share of Indian brands to 1%
Smartphone producer Foxconn announces electric car venture
-
Amid the acute demand-supply gap, the global smartphone applications processor (AP) market grew 23 per cent to $30.8 billion in 2021, a new report has said.
Qualcomm maintained its smartphone AP leadership with a 38 per cent revenue share, followed by MediaTek and Apple with 26 per cent each, according to market research firm Strategy Analytics.
Apple, MediaTek, Qualcomm and Unisoc gained market share while HiSilicon and Samsung LSI lost share.
"For the first time on an annual basis, MediaTek overtook Qualcomm in units and established over 75 million unit-leads in smartphone APs in 2021," said Sravan Kundojjala, Director of Handset Component Technologies service at Strategy Analytics.
MediaTek capitalised on Qualcomm's defocus on mid and low tier 4G LTE APs and gained volume share.
Despite the loss of unit share crown, Qualcomm exited 2021 with over 43 per cent higher revenue than MediaTek, thanks to an increased mix of higher-priced premium and high-tier APs," Kundojjala added.
Both companies performed well in the 5G AP segment and posted a 13-year high in their AP average selling prices (ASPs).
5G-attached AP shipments grew 84 per cent year-over-year, accounting for 46 per cent of total smartphone APs shipped in 2021.
Shipments of APs with on-device artificial intelligence (AI) engines crossed 900 million in 2021, roughly flat compared to 2020, the report said.
Top-selling Android AI APs include Snapdragon 888/888+, 765/G, 750G and 662 and Dimensity 700.
TSMC manufactured three in four smartphone APs shipped in 2021.
In addition, semiconductor foundries, including TSMC and Samsung Foundry, held up well despite supply constraints and helped the industry capture growth.
Google entered the smartphone AP market in 2021 with its Pixel Tensor chip, capturing approximately 0.1 per cent unit and revenue share.
"For the first time in the last six years, Samsung shipped less than 100 million APs in 2021. However, Samsung could regain market share with its new Exynos 1280 mid-range 5G AP in 2022," Kundojjala added.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU