JUST IN
WhatsApp working on message reactions within community announcement group
Twitter removes option to send direct message on Android, iOS: Report
Premium segment at highest spot, 5G phones at 32% market share in India
Meta-owned WhatsApp working on new software that uses Apple Mac Catalyst
Google may release upcoming Pixel Tablet Pro with Tensor G2 chip: Report
Google app rolls out Material You redesign on Android: Details here
After iOS, Google allows Android users to lock incognito session on Chrome
Developers pan Google's 'delay tactics' even as it begins heeding CCI order
India gains 26 spots on 5G mobile download speeds globally: Report
Apple temporarily halts development of its in-house Wi-Fi chip: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Next Twitter update to make For You or Following choice persist: Musk
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Google Chrome may remove screenshot editing tool from desktop browser

According to Chromium changes made earlier this week, the screenshot tool is expected to vanish, at least in its current form

Topics
Google | Google Chrome | Google search engine

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google Chrome
Google Chrome Logo (Source: Twitter Handle)

Tech giant Google is reportedly scrapping its Chrome's screenshot editing feature, after months of development.

The tech giant began developing a tool for editing screenshots directly in the desktop browser more than a year ago, reports Android Police.

The report mentioned that after months of development, this feature, which was first introduced in Chrome Canary version 98, seemed intended to be released outside of its feature flag as a tool accessible to all users.

According to Chromium changes made earlier this week, the screenshot tool is expected to vanish, at least in its current form.

A series of commits made by engineers on the Chromium Gerrit, where updates to Chrome's open-source code base are submitted, entirely removed the screenshot editing feature from the browser.

It usually takes around 10 weeks for commits in Chromium to make their way to Chrome stable, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the tech giant was working on a new security option to block insecure hypertext transfer protocol (HTTP) downloads in Chrome.

--IANS

aj/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 09:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU