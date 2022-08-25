Google expands Play Games for PC feature under open beta to 5 countries

-
Google on Thursday expanded its Play Games for PC feature under an open beta to users in South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and Australia.
Earlier this year, the company announced that Google Play Games would be coming to PCs as a beta experience to a limited number of players.
"Beginning today, we're continuing our rollout by making Google Play Games beta available for download to all players in Australia," said Arjun Dayal, Director of Product, Google Play Games.
In the last few months, the company doubled its Google Play Games catalog to more than 50 titles, which can be played on Windows PCs via a standalone application built by Google.
The catalog includes many of the most popular mobile games in the world including Summoners War, Cookie Run: Kingdom, Last Fortress: Underground, and Slam Dunk.
"We've also made significant strides in reducing the minimum spec requirements to run Google Play Games. Players who have a Windows 10+ PC with an integrated graphics card and 4+ core CPU can now access Google Play Games," informed Dayal.
Amazon has also partnered with Microsoft to get Android apps to PC users.
Google said that its broader goal continues to be meeting players where they are and giving them access to their games on as many devices as possible.
"Players participating in the beta have expressed excitement at being able to seamlessly play their favourite games across their phones, tablets, Chromebooks and PCs," said the company.
