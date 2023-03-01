JUST IN
Windows 11 to get AI Bing search box, 'phone link for iOS': Microsoft
WhatsApp likely to add newsletters to Status tab on Android beta soon
Samsung Galaxy Book3 laptops now available for purchase in India: Details
A marketplace to unlock value for small, unseen interesting films
India, Lithuania to work together on deep tech startups, semiconductors
Computers with human brain cells could soon be a reality, claim researchers
Microsoft adds Bing AI to Windows Taskbar, introduces Phone Link for iPhone
OPPO Reno 9 set to launch today: Check specifications, other details here
MoS IT launches Grievance Appellate Committee to ensure safe internet
Amazon Kindle Scribe users can now create subfolders in notebooks
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Windows 11 to get AI Bing search box, 'phone link for iOS': Microsoft
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Google plans to roll out fall detection feature on all Pixel watches

Tech giant Google has announced that it is rolling out the fall detection feature to all Pixel watches

Topics
Google Pixel | smartwatch

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google Pixel Watch
Google Pixel Watch

Tech giant Google has announced that it is rolling out the fall detection feature to all Pixel watches.

The fall detection feature uses motion sensors built-in to the users' watch and on-device machine learning to determine if the wearer took a hard fall, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Also, it will call emergency services if the user doesn't move or responds within 30 seconds.

"You can turn the feature on in the 'Updates' page on the Watch Companion app or directly on the Pixel Watch in the Personal Safety app," it added.

The tech giant further mentioned that Pixel watches know the difference between taking a hard fall and performing a "vigorous physical activity" because of the company's machine learning algorithms and "rigorous testing."

"We trained this process using a broad variety of human and simulated fall data and other motion patterns to accurately detect real falls and minimise potential false alarms," it added.

In October last year, Google had launched a portfolio of Pixel products, that included the very first Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.5, and mentioned that "Fall detection (coming in 2023) can sense if you've taken a hard fall, connecting you to emergency services and even auto-dialing if you're unresponsive."

In 2018, with the launch of the Watch Series 4, Apple had introduced similar fall detection technology.

--IANS

aj/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google Pixel

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 11:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU