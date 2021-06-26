Microsoft's fast game-loading tech DirectStorage won't come to Windows 10

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft announces it will end Windows 10 support in October 2025
Microsoft to showcase next generation of Windows operating sys on June 24
Microsoft building new app store for Windows 10 with new design, features
Asus refreshes gaming-centric smartphone lineup, unveils ROG Phone 5 series
Android apps will come to Windows 11 through Amazon App Store
-
Microsoft has confirmed that DirectStorage, a game-related feature, is exclusive to its new operating system, and it won't become available in Windows 10 as part of a system update.
First announced as part of Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S consoles, the API streamlines I/O calls for 3D assets between your SSD and GPU, Engadget reported.
As ArsTechnica notes, the promise of DirectStorage is not just faster loading times but improvements to other technical elements like draw distance and texture variety.
The API also allows games to instantly introduce assets, enabling developers to get away from the tricks they've used for decades to hide loading times in their creations.
Outside of Windows 11, there will be a couple of other requirements you'll need to take advantage of DirectStorage on your computer.
On Thursday, some reports suggested that the API would require an NVMe SSD with at least 1TB of storage, but that doesn't seem to be the case -- the system requirements for Windows 11 don't mention a capacity requirement at the moment.
--IANS
vc/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU