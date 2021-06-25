Android apps will come to Windows 11 through Amazon App Store

has announced that Windows 11 will support apps via the App Store.

The apps will be locally installed, meaning they will show up in the Taskbar and Start menu and not require your smartphone to function.

didn't go into much detail, but it's likely that apps on Windows 11 are powered by Microsoft's Windows Subsystem for Linux 2. These apps will be discoverable in the Store, Windows Central reported.

While apps do not support Google Play, the long-term plan is to get even more stores into the Microsoft one, the report said.

That could mean Samsung and even Google Play down the road as alone is not the end goal, it added.

Alongside this news, Microsoft also unveiled a brand new Microsoft Store app, with a focus on being an open storefront for any app on Windows.

According to the company, Windows 11 also gives you a more natural way to connect with friends and family through Teams, allowing users to instantly mute and unmute, or start presenting directly from the taskbar.

The new OS will be a free upgrade for Windows 10 users and will start rolling out "this holiday".

