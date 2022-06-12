Google releases bug-fixing Android 13 Beta 3.1 for Pixel smartphones

-
Google launched Android 13 Beta 3 for compatible Pixel smartphones on June 8, 2022. Just two days later, the company updated Android 13 Beta 3.1 to correct a single issue, the Android Beta Feedback app was missing for some users on Android 13 Beta 3.
According to GSM Arena, it's unclear why the Android Beta Feedback app was missing from Beta 3 in the first place, given that the primary idea of the beta programme is to collect feedback from users, but it's wonderful to see Google promptly fixing the issue by issuing a tiny point bump to the third beta.
There are no new fixes in Android 13 Beta 3.1, and Google claims that the known issues from Beta 3 still apply to Beta 3.1.
You will receive the Beta 3.1 OTA with build number TPB3.220513.017.B1 if you are enrolled in the Android 13 beta programme and have the Beta 3 running on your device. However, if you can't wait, you may get it from here and install it manually.
Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro are all compatible with Android 13 Beta 3.
