Google's new policy to filter out suspicious ratings, reviews on Play Store

-
ALSO READ
58% e-commerce consumers say their negative ratings not published: Survey
E-com platforms not publishing negative ratings/reviews in India: Report
Former chiefs of CARE Ratings found not guilty after misconduct inquiry
Google removes over 2,000 personal loan apps since Jan on safety concerns
Govt to take action against fake reviews on e-commerce platforms
-
Tech giant Google is bringing a new app review policy to make app ratings and reviews as genuine as possible in the Play Store.
The latest change will hold up user-submitted reviews and ratings by around 24 hours before they go public, assuming they're from real people, reports Android Central.
As per the report, the tech giant aims for the new policy to detect suspicious ratings and reviews on Android apps.
"To allow us to automatically detect suspicious Ratings or Reviews activity, we are introducing a delay of around 24 hours from when users submit Ratings or Reviews to when those submissions are published," Google was quoted as saying in an advisory.
"In this period, you will still be able to help your users by seeing Reviews and replying to them, but these won't be immediately public," it added.
The report mentioned that the new policy might help to reduce the spread of fake reviews on online products.
The tech giant warned against posting the same review multiple times, as well as reviews for the same content from multiple accounts, the report said.
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an investigation into Google and Amazon last year to determine whether they "may not have done enough" to combat fake reviews on their respective platforms.
--IANS
vc/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU