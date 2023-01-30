Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet may come with 2 dock options: Report

Google's upcoming 'Pixel Tablet' will reportedly come with two different dock options.

According to tipster Kuba Wojciechowski, the will come with two dock options-- korlan/K6 and yuzu/Y4-- which are expected to be the codenames or the model numbers of the docks, reports Android Authority.

While one dock is likely to be a combination of a speaker and a charger, the other might be a charging-only station.

According to the report, the Pixel is expected to be a stay-at-home device that will attach to a smart speaker using pogo pins and the speaker dock will also double up as a charger.

However, as per the new information, the tech giant might have a second dock variant for the Pixel that will not include a speaker and will only be meant to charge the device.

If this information is true, the company is likely to sell the Pixel Tablet for different prices for different docks.

Last week, it was reported that the company might release a Pro version of its upcoming Pixel Tablet, which will feature a Tensor G2 chip.

Last month, the 'Pixel Tablet' and its charging speaker dock were leaked on Facebook Marketplace, a destination on Facebook where people can buy and sell items.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)