JUST IN
Google terminates thousands of accounts pushing Chinese disinformation
Apple sells 2 million iPhones in India during Q4 2022; logs 18% growth
Acer Aspire 3 laptop with AMD Ryzen 7000 processors launched: Details here
Acer launches new laptop with AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor in India
Sony introduces NW-ZX707 Walkman in India at Rs 69,990: Details here
Cloud 11 event: Everything OnePlus set to launch in India on February 7
Qualcomm introduces 'Snapdragon Insiders Access Program' for new devices
iPhone 14 'crash detection' false alarms increase emergency calls in Japan
Samsung to merge payments, password app into 'Samsung Wallet' on Jan 31
CEO Mark Zuckerberg now puts Meta's middle managers on notice: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Google terminates thousands of accounts pushing Chinese disinformation
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet may come with 2 dock options: Report

Last week, it was reported that the company might release a Pro version of its upcoming Pixel Tablet, which will feature a Tensor G2 chip

Topics
Google Pixel | tablet

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Google's upcoming 'Pixel Tablet' will reportedly come with two different dock options.

According to tipster Kuba Wojciechowski, the tablet will come with two dock options-- korlan/K6 and yuzu/Y4-- which are expected to be the codenames or the model numbers of the docks, reports Android Authority.

While one dock is likely to be a combination of a speaker and a charger, the other might be a charging-only station.

According to the report, the Pixel Tablet is expected to be a stay-at-home device that will attach to a smart speaker using pogo pins and the speaker dock will also double up as a charger.

However, as per the new information, the tech giant might have a second dock variant for the Pixel Tablet that will not include a speaker and will only be meant to charge the device.

If this information is true, the company is likely to sell the Pixel Tablet for different prices for different docks.

Last week, it was reported that the company might release a Pro version of its upcoming Pixel Tablet, which will feature a Tensor G2 chip.

Last month, the 'Pixel Tablet' and its charging speaker dock were leaked on Facebook Marketplace, a destination on Facebook where people can buy and sell items.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google Pixel

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 16:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU