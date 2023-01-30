Qualcomm introduces 'Snapdragon Insiders Access Program' for new devices

Chip-maker has introduced its new 'Snapdragon Insiders Access Program', which will provide 'Snapdragon Insiders' priority access to new Snapdragon-powered device launches and much more.

With the new Access Program, Insiders will get the opportunity to be among the first to try new Snapdragon-powered devices and partner with top brands, the company said in a blogpost.

Moreover, it will provide participants the training from established influencers on how to create engaging content and grow their audience, priority access to Snapdragon Insider events and a chance to have their content featured on the company's official Snapdragon channels.

To apply, one must be 18 or older and live in the US.

If chosen, the applicant's name will be added to a list of creators and the company will reach out when they have the opportunity to share a new device or invite to an exclusive event.

"Our goal is to support the talented creators within the Snapdragon Insiders community-- with an emphasis on supporting a diverse and traditionally underrepresented cohort of tech content creators," the chip-maker said.

"If you're passionate about tech and looking to reach more people with your content, this program is a win-win," it added.

