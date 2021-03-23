Samsung to lead premium TV sales globally in 2021, says Report

-
ALSO READ
Amazon leads connected TV devices market in Q4 2020, Samsung 2nd: Report
Samsung leads global TV market with 33.1% share in July-September quarter
CES 2021: From bendable OLED TV to Micro LED TVs, here is what to expect
Samsung Display to target gaming display market with its OLED panels
New Samsung laptops may include OLED screens, S Pen support: Report
-
Although global TV sales are expected to decline slightly this year, shipments of premium TVs will grow which will be led by Samsung, a report said on Tuesday.
The sales of QLED TVs, anchored by the world's largest TV maker Samsung, is likely to surpass 12 million units this year, up 26 per cent from a year ago.
Samsung last year sold 7.79 million QLED TVs, accounting for more than 81 per cent of global QLED TV sales.
Global TV shipments are projected to reach 223.09 million units in 2021, according to market researcher Omdia, which is down 1 per cent from last year's 225.35 million units.
The latest figure is also down from Omdia's previous estimate of 224.22 million units late last year.
The robust TV sales propelled by the pandemic-induced stay-at-home economy will continue through the first half of 2021.
However, it expected TV sales in the second half of the year to decline from a year earlier, reports Yonhap news agency.
Although the overall TV market may shrink slightly, industry observers said South Korea's two largest TV makers -- Samsung and LG -- may not suffer big damage as premium TV sales are expected to increase.
The data showed that global OLED TV sales, led by LG, are expected to reach 5.6 million units in 2021, up 200,000 units from its previous estimate. It is also a 60 percent increase from last year's shipments of 3.54 million units.
Analysts said increased supply of OLED panels from LG Display's plant in China will help sales of OLED TVs that are also manufactured by global players like Sony and Panasonic.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU