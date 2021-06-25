Google tests feature to warn users if search results not reliable

-
ALSO READ
Google updates YouTube ad targeting terms to remove hate speech
Google, group of French publishers sign copyright news payment deal
Australian government to amend laws to make Google and Facebook pay
Google pauses all political ads in wake of attack on US Capitol
Google to redesign mobile search interface to simply how results look
-
Tech giant Google has started testing a new feature to notify people when they search for a topic that may have unreliable results, media reports said.
According to Vox, the move is a notable step by the world's most popular search engine to give people more context about breaking information that is popular online but is actively evolving.
The new prompt warns users that the results they are seeing are changing quickly, and reads, in part, "If this topic is new, it can sometimes take time for results to be added by reliable sources."
Google confirmed to Recode that it started testing the feature about a week ago. Currently, the company says the notice is only showing up in a small percentage of searches, which tend to be about developing trending topics.
Companies like Google, Twitter and Facebook have often struggled to handle the high volume of misinformation, conspiracy theories and unverified news stories that run rampant on the internet.
In the past, they have largely stayed away from taking content down in all but the most extreme cases, citing a commitment to free speech values.
During the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2020 US elections, some companies took the unprecedented action of taking down popular accounts perpetuating misinformation.
But the kind of label Google is rolling out -- which simply warns users without blocking content -- reflects a more long-term incremental approach to educating users about questionable or incomplete information, the report said.
The new prompt is also part of a larger trend by major tech companies to give people more context about the new information that could turn out to be wrong.
Twitter, for example, released a slew of features ahead of the 2020 US elections cautioning users if the information they were seeing was not yet verified.
--IANS
vc/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU