JUST IN
Google to add new feature to let users use Android phone as USB webcam
Samsung announces Galaxy Book3 series pricing in India, opens pre-booking
Apple, Alphabet and Amazon profits down as economic slump crimps demand
Twitter to cancel free access to API from Feb 9; many apps to get affected
Noise launches Buds Connect true wireless earbuds at Rs 1,299: Details here
Snap may come up with AR glasses powered by generative AI technology
Samsung partners with Qualcomm, Google to build extended reality ecosystem
MSI unveils 13th Gen Intel Core powered laptops with Nvidia RTX 40 GPUs
Microsoft Teams Premium gets new features powered by OpenAI's GPT-3.5
Right on intention, poor on scoping: IAMAI on draft rules for online gaming
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Samsung announces Galaxy Book3 series pricing in India, opens pre-booking
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Google to add new feature to let users use Android phone as USB webcam

Tech giant Google is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to use their Android phone as a USB webcam

Topics
Google | Android | Google Android

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Google is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to use their Android phone as a USB webcam.

Esper's Mishaal Rahman posted on the decentralised social media platform Mastodon, "using an Android phone as a webcam became really popular during the pandemic, but you've typically had to install a third-party app to do so."

"You may not have to do this in the future, though, as Google is adding support for turning Android devices into USB webcams!"

He further mentioned that "Android is adding a new 'DeviceAsWebcam' service" that will turn an android device into a webcam.

"Specifically, this refers to Android devices with kernel support for the standard UVC (USB video class) gadget mode," he added.

According to Rahman, the Android device's kernel might need to be compiled with 'CONFIG_USB_CONFIGFS_F_UVCy' for the new functionality to work.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the tech giant was working on a new 'Bluetooth Distance Measurement' application programming interface (API), which will help users to measure the distance between their smartphone and connected devices.

--IANS

aj/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 09:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU