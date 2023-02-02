JUST IN
Samsung partners with Qualcomm, Google to build extended reality ecosystem
Business Standard

Snap may come up with AR glasses powered by generative AI technology

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has hinted at future AR glasses powered by generative AI technology during its fourth-quarter earnings call on Tuesday

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has hinted at future AR glasses powered by generative AI technology during its fourth-quarter earnings call on Tuesday.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel agreed that there were numerous opportunities to use generative AI to improve Snap's camera in the near future, however, he stated that, in the future, AI will be critical to the growth of augmented reality, including AR glasses, reports TechCrunch.

Moreover, Spiegel mentioned that the company was thinking about how to integrate AI tools into its existing Lens Studio technology for AR developers.

"We saw a lot of success integrating Snap ML tools into Lens Studio, and it's really enabled creators to build some incredible things. We now have 3,00,000 creators who built more than 3 million lenses in Lens Studio," Spiegel was quoted as saying.

"So, the democratisation of these tools, I think, will also be very powerful," he added.

Though Snap's photo-and-video recording glasses "Spectacles" have not broken any sales records, the company continues to develop the product.

The latest version, the Spectacles 3, goes beyond standard photo and video recording by including new tools such as 3D filters and AR graphics.

Spiegel speculated that AI could have an impact on this product as well, due to its ability to improve the AR development process, the report said.

"If we think longer term, five years this is going to be critical to the growth of augmented reality. So today, if you look at AR, there's just a real limitation on what you can build in AR because there's a limited number of 3D models that have been created by artists," the CEO was quoted as saying.

"We can use generative AI to help build more of these 3D models very quickly, which can really unlock the full potential of AR and help people make their imagination real in the world."

Meanwhile, Snap shut down its camera application for Mac and PCs on January 25.

Snap Camera allows users to apply filters to their faces while they are on video conference calls.

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 15:27 IST

