Google to now let beta users reorder devices in Home application

Tech giant Google is rolling out a new feature in its Home application for users in the beta programme, which will allow them to reorder devices.
The Google Home team promised in December last year that it was "actively working on the ability to reorder your Favourites look out for that in the first half of next year," reports 9To5Google.
Beta users will now see a "Reorder" button at the bottom of the Favourites tab, while "Add" appears to have been renamed to "Edit."
It is still unclear when this feature will be released to more users.
In January this year, it was reported that the tech giant had started to roll out full TV controls on its Google Home application.
These controls include volume up/down, un/mute, power on/off, play, pause, channel and a source list.
Earlier, the controls were only available on the Nest Hub.
First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 15:07 IST
