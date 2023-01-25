JUST IN
Business Standard

Metaverse adoption at mass level likely 8-10 years away: Nasscom report

Emerging use cases in customer engagement, multi-channel customer support and real-time simulations for product designing are gaining traction

Topics
Metaverse | Nasscom | Technology

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Nasscom
Nasscom logo

While at-scale Metaverse adoption is likely to be 8-10 years away, the space is witnessing strong early adoption in India, a Nasscom report has said.

Significant private equity/venture capital investments and strong merger and acquisition commitments were announced in the first half of 2022 in the metaverse space, amounting to more than $120 billion in value.

Now, enterprises are starting to implement metaverse use-cases across the value chain.

By 2030, sectors such as retail, manufacturing, media, healthcare, telecom, professional services and banking are likely to be major spend drivers of enterprise use cases in metaverse, according to the study by Nasscom with McKinsey & Company.

"We are beginning to see a more nuanced and thoughtful approach in designing an immersive experience whether it is creating virtualized sales channels with NFTs or digital twins for product designing," said Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Nasscom.

Emerging use cases in customer engagement, multi-channel customer support and real-time simulations for product designing are gaining traction, the report mentioned.

Several initiatives are underway such as re-imagining learning and development using gamified AR/VR based learning suites with virtual instructors, creating an immersive recruitment and employee onboarding with avatar interaction and networking with employees at job fairs and imagining digital twin offices for employee collaborations and meetings.

However, the technology's at-scale potential will be determined by factors such as, clarity on return on investment (RoI), technology and talent readiness, and the ability to address societal concerns, the findings showed.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 15:24 IST

