JUST IN
CES 2023: Sony unveils PS5 accessibility controller kit for disabled gamers
CES 2023: Qualcomm unveils new SoC for automated driving in vehicles
Samsung launches Galaxy F04 smartphone at Rs 9,499: Sale info, specs, more
CES 2023: HP unveils new laptops, monitors for productive hybrid working
Acer unveils AMD Ryzen 7000 processor powered Nitro gaming laptops: Details
Sony, Honda unveil their joint electric vehicle brand 'Afeela' at CES 2023
CES 2023: Samsung shares vision for connected homes as future way of life
Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones on Jan 5: Details here
Twitter to launch advanced search filters on iOS devices soon: Report
CES 2023: Samsung announces SmartThings Station, in-cabin experience & more
You are here: Home » Technology » News
CES 2023: Sony unveils PS5 accessibility controller kit for disabled gamers
icon-arrow-left
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G review: A midrange phone full of surprises
Business Standard

HP launches Voyager Free 60 Plus earbuds with touchscreen on charging case

Joining the list of companies making wireless earbuds, HP has launched "Voyager Free 60 Plus" earbuds with a touchscreen on the charging case

Topics
Hewlett Packard | HP | Earbuds

IANS  |  San Francisco 

HP Voyager Free 60 Plus Earbuds
HP Voyager Free 60 Plus Earbuds

Joining the list of companies making wireless earbuds, HP has launched "Voyager Free 60 Plus" earbuds with a touchscreen on the charging case.

While the regular Voyager Free 60s come with a plain old charging case, the Plus model offers an OLED touchscreen that lets users control music playback, volume, and settings, see your battery status, and accept or reject calls, reports The Verge.

Moreover, users will also be able to use the screen to switch between two connected devices -- the buds support multipoint pairing and can remember up to eight connections.

Among other features the earbuds include -- adaptive active noise cancellation with a transparency mode, "WindSmart technology" for making calls clearer when users are outside, AptX support, and earbud-based gesture controls for things like volume or track control, according to the report.

The earbuds also offer an IP54 rating, certifying them as splash and dust resistant.

Further, the company said that users can expect around eight hours of listening time with ANC on before they have to put the buds back into the case to refill their batteries, the report added.

The plus version comes with a USB to 3.5mm cable and also support Qi wireless charging.

--IANS

shs/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hewlett Packard

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 15:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU