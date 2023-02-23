JUST IN
Instagram co-founders' new AI-powered news app 'Artifact' now open to all

Artifact, a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered personalised news feed application by Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, is now available to everyone, along with new features.

Topics
Instagram | artifical intelligence | Technology

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Artifact, a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered personalised news feed application by Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, is now available to everyone, along with new features.

Now, anyone can download and use the new application and no waitlist and phone number are required, the Artifact team wrote in a blogpost on Wednesday.

The application is available for both iOS and Android users.

With the new version of the application, users can connect their contacts and see articles that are popular in their network.

"By connecting your contacts, you'll start seeing articles with a special badge when they've been read by at least several of your contacts," the team said.

Moreover, the company also added another tool to help users visualise reading history.

After reading 10 articles, users will be able to see statistics on what they read the most from their profile.

Users will see a thumbs-down icon on every article page so that they can tell the company "why you don't like an article or publisher and take actions to see fewer articles like it or less from that publisher".

Users can also add a phone number from their "Profile" which will save their preferences and history.

"Adding a phone number allows you to log in across devices or regain access if you get a new phone," the team explained.

The app's waitlist was opened to the public last month.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 10:39 IST

