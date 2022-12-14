JUST IN
OnePlus announces community sale with offers on smartphones, TVs, and more
Tesla rolls out new holiday update with Steam games and Apple Music
Apple rolls out iOS 16.2 with 5G network support for iPhones: Details here
Year in review: Pixel Buds Pro to Galaxy Buds2 Pro, best earphones of 2022
Apple releases iOS 16.2 software update with better always-on display
Apple rolls out 5G support for iPhone 14, other top models in India
Apple Arcade launches 'JellyCar Worlds' game, updates 'Sneaky Sasquatch'
Microsoft announces to discontinue Authenticator app for Apple Watch
WhatsApp allows users see profile icons within groups chats on iOS
YouTube's Apple TV application faces issue during exit, users complain
You are here: Home » Technology » News
OnePlus announces community sale with offers on smartphones, TVs, and more
Apple fixes zero-day security bug that was 'exploited' on most iPhones
Business Standard

Meta introduces new features 'Notes', 'Candid Stories' on Instagram

Notes are short posts of up to 60 characters using just text and emojis. This feature has already started rolling out to users

Topics
Metaverse | Instagram | Social media apps

IANS  |  San Francisco 

The hearing follows reporting by the Wall Street Journal that Facebook understood the negative effects its photo-sharing app, Instagram, has on young users, including anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts, and yet downplayed the research.
Instagram

Meta has introduced new sharing features on Instagram, including 'Notes', that will help users to feel closer to the people they care about.

'Notes' is a new way for users to share their thoughts and see what their friends are up to, Meta said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Notes are short posts of up to 60 characters using just text and emojis. This feature has already started rolling out to users.

Meta is also testing new features in Stories which include 'Add Yours nominations' and 'Candid Stories'.

Instagram is expanding its previously launched 'Add Yours in Stories' feature by introducing the 'Add Yours nominations' feature, which will allow users to invite friends to participate by tapping pass it on.

'Candid Stories' is a new way to capture and share what users are doing right now in a story that is only visible to those who also share their own.

"We're testing new features to give people more ways to collaborate and connect with friends in groups," the company said.

With the new 'Group Profiles' feature, users will soon be able to create and join a new dedicated profile to share posts and stories with friends.

Whenever users share content to a Group Profile, that content will only be shared to group members instead of their followers and will be posted on the Group Profile instead of their own.

Meta is also testing 'Collaborative Collections' feature that will allow users to connect with friends over their shared interests by saving posts to a collaborative collection in their group or 1:1 DMs

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Metaverse

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 14:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU