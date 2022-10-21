JUST IN
Business Standard

Instagram introduces new feature to protect users from abuse: Details here

The company is starting to test automatically turning on Hidden Words for Creator accounts

Topics
Instagram | Metaverse | Mark Zuckerberg

IANS  |  San Francisco 

The hearing follows reporting by the Wall Street Journal that Facebook understood the negative effects its photo-sharing app, Instagram, has on young users, including anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts, and yet downplayed the research.
Instagram

Instagram has rolled out new features to protect users from abuse, along with updates to Hidden Words.

Now if you block someone, you will have the option to block additional accounts they may have to make it more difficult for them to connect with you again, the company said in a blogpost.

Based on the findings of the first tests for this new change, the company expects that four million fewer accounts will need to be blocked each week since these accounts will now be blocked automatically.

Since it launched last year, more than one in five people with a minimum of 10,000 followers have turned on the Hidden Words feature.

Hidden Words is an effective tool for automatically removing damaging content from message requests and comments.

According to the company, 40 per cent fewer comments on average might be offensive.

The company is starting to test automatically turning on Hidden Words for Creator accounts.

Every user will be able to turn the settings on or off at any time and make a customised list with additional words, phrases and emojis they might want to hide.

Now, a new notification will encourage the users to pause and think how they want to respond before replying to a comment that might be offensive.

The application also reminds people to be respectful in direct chats when sending a message request to a creator, the company said.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 12:17 IST

