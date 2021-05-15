Instagram is working on update that will let users post from its website

-
-
Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram is reportedly working on an update to its desktop website that will allow users to create posts from there as well.
The update brings the post creator to the web version of Instagram -- which was previously only available on the mobile Instagram website besides the official app, 9To5Google, citing developer and app analyst Alessandro Paluzzi, reported.
Paluzzi managed to enable the new option on his profile through undisclosed methods, and he shared some images on Twitter of how Instagram's post creator will work on the web, the report said.A
The interface has been tweaked with a preview of the content next to the publishing options. Users will also find options to crop the image, apply filters and set a description.
The company recently announced to let users add up to four pronouns to their profiles, which they can then display publicly or only to their followers.
It's another way to express yourself on Instagram and the feature is now available in a few countries today with plans for more.
The company, however, did not specify which countries have this feature at the moment.
The news comes at a time when a coalition of 44 US Attorneys General has signed a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg urging Facebook not to launch "Instagram for Kids", citing mental health and privacy concerns.
