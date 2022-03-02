Instagram makes encrypted direct messaging available in Ukraine, Russia

-
ALSO READ
Instagram pauses Instagram Kids, eyes changes to access and content
Clubhouse may be working on 'Waves', a feature to invite friends to chat
Clubhouse adds support for 13 more languages including Bengali
Clubhouse app chat case: Delhi Police says man from Lucknow to join probe
Snapchat touches 100 mn users in India, eyes more localised experiences
-
Meta has announced that it is making encrypted one-to-one chats in photo-sharing service Instagram available to users in both Ukraine and Russia.
Users on Instagram will be alerted to the option via a notification that will appear at the top of their direct message inbox.
The notification will inform the users to switch over to an encrypted conversation if they wish to.
Messenger and WhatsApp already offer end-to-end encryption to billions of users.
"We want people in Russia to continue to be able to hear from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and others in Ukraine," said Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs.
In addition to restricting access to RT and Sputnik across the EU, Meta is also globally demoting content from Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts from Russian state-controlled media outlets and making them harder to find across its platforms.
"We have also begun to demote posts that contain links to Russian state-controlled media websites on Facebook," said Meta.
The company already labels Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts from Russian state-controlled media outlets so people know where this information comes from.
"By providing this additional transparency, we aim to give people more context if they want to share direct links to Russian state-controlled media websites or when others see someone's post that contains a link to one of these sites," it added.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU