Instagram says it will stop supporting standalone app for IGTV

In a bid to make video as simple as possible to discover and create, Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has announced that it will no longer be supporting standalone app for IGTV.
The company said that, instead, it will focus on having all video on the main Instagram app.
"We believe that this makes it easier for people to have all of these features and abilities in the main app, and are excited to continue to simplify and improve video in the main Instagram app over the coming months," the company said in a blogpost.
Reels continues to be a growing and important part of Instagram and the company said it is excited to invest even more in this format. Reels also continues to be the largest contributor to engagement growth on Instagram, as more people watch them to be entertained, go deeper with their interests, or discover new creators.
Instagram also said that it is exploring more ways for creators to earn by creating reels that entertain the community. In addition to bonuses, later this year, it will begin testing a new ad experience on Instagram, which will allow creators to earn revenue from ads displayed on their reels.
"Over the coming months, you will see us continue to invest in simplifying our video formats, making it even easier to create and watch video on Instagram -- the way you already do with Reels," the company said.
