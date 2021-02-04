Amazon plans AI-powered cameras in delivery vans to improve driver safety

-
ALSO READ
Jeff Bezos to step down, hand over Amazon reins to cloud chief Andy Jassy
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to step down as CEO in Q3, Andy Jassy to take over
Amazon's incoming CEO Andy Jassy ushered in cloud computing boom
Amazon's Jeff Bezos becomes first person ever with worth of over $200 bn
Jeff Bezos sells 1 mn Amazon shares worth $3.1 bn after fortune surges
-
(Reuters) - Amazon.com has revealed plans to install AI-powered video cameras in its branded delivery vans, in a move that the world's largest e-commerce firm says would improve safety of both drivers and the communities in which they deliver.
The company recently started rolling out camera-based safety technology across its delivery fleet, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.
"This technology will provide drivers real-time alerts to help them stay safe when they are on the road," the statement added.
The company's plans were earlier disclosed in an instructional video about the cameras, reported earlier in the day by technology publication the Information. (https://bit.ly/2MPF68U)
Amazon said in the video that the cameras, developed by transportation technology company Netradyne, use artificial intelligence (AI) to provide warnings about speeding and distracted driving among other things.
They have been shown to reduce collisions and improve driver behavior, Amazon's Karolina Haraldsdottir, a senior manager for last-mile safety, said in the video.
Amazon has come under some scrutiny in the past for accidents involving delivery drivers.
"Our intention with this technology is to set up drivers for success and provide them with support for being safer on road and handling incidents if and when they happen," Haraldsdottir said in the video.
The video explains that while the cameras will constantly record video, they only upload footage if triggered by actions like hard braking, driver drowsiness, following vehicles too closely.
(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU